Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Auto – ‘Accident’ – Multi-Vehicle – Coverage Limit (access required)

Insurance – Auto – ‘Accident’ – Multi-Vehicle – Coverage Limit (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 3, 2017

Travelers Home & Marine Insurance Co. v. Grainger (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-038-17, 5 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 4:15-cv-03260 D.S.C. Holding: Although South Carolina’s appellate courts have not directly addressed the issue of whether two motorcycles colliding with a truck in quick succession constitutes a single accident or two accidents, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo