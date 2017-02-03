Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Schools & School Boards – Contract Teacher – Dismissal

February 3, 2017

Toney v. Lee County School District (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-013-17, 11 pp.) (James Lockemy, J.) Appealed from Lee County Circuit Court (Maité Murphy, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Although the plaintiff-teacher disobeyed a directive that she not talk to anyone about her situation while a grievance against her was pending, the record does not contain substantial evidence ...

