Taxation – Admissions Tax – Administrative Remedies – Exhaustion Required – No Class Actions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 3, 2017

Lightner v. Hampton Hall Club, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-009-17, 12 pp.) (Donald Beatty, C.J.) (John Few, J., concurring) Appealed from Beaufort County Circuit Court (Perry Buckner III, J.) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: The South Carolina Revenue Procedures Act applies not only to disputes concerning property taxes, but also to disputes with the Department of Revenue ...

