Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – FTCA – Administrative – Limitations Period – No Equitable Tolling (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 3, 2017

Timmons v. United States (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-039-17, 14 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 4:15-cv-00638 D.S.C. Holding: When the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ denied plaintiffs’ medical malpractice claim, the denial letter did not mention Conway Medical Center or its staff, but this omission of nongovernmental defendants does not give plaintiffs extra time to ...

