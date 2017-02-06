Quantcast
Administrative – Social Security – Disability Benefits – ALJ's Review

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 6, 2017

Seegers v. Colvin (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-042-17, 30 pp.) (Shiva Hodges, USMJ) 1:16-01263; D.S.C. Holding: Although plaintiff’s description of his past relevant work as a weaver would place the occupation at the medium exertional level, the administrative law judge could rely on the Dictionary of Occupational Title’s classification of the work at the light exertional level. ...

