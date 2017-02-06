Quantcast
Constitutional – Excessive Force Claim – Fourth Amendment – Expulsion – Remand (access required)



By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 6, 2017

Crosby v. South Carolina Department of Public Safety (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-043-17, 6 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:15-cv-01455; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff has not stated an excessive force claim under the Fourth Amendment because, at the time he was allegedly shoved or struck, he was being expelled from a Highway Patrol building. Although plaintiff was not ...

