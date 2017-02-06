Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Contract / Contract – Promissory Note & Security Agreement – Separate Borrower & Collateral Owner – Conflicting Evidence (access required)

Contract – Promissory Note & Security Agreement – Separate Borrower & Collateral Owner – Conflicting Evidence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 6, 2017

United States v. Myers (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-044-17, 7 pp.) (Bruce Howe Hendricks, J.) 4:15-cv-04024; D.S.C. Holding: A farm loan officer avers that defendant McKenzie gave a borrower permission to use McKenzie’s equipment as collateral for loans. However, McKenzie insists that he only gave the borrower permission to use the equipment to farm McKenzie’s land and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo