Insurance – CGL – Civil Practice – Motion to Alter/Amend – Notice – Bad Faith (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 6, 2017

Founders Insurance Co. v. Richard Ruth’s Bar & Grill LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-045-17, 15 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:13-cv-03035; D.S.C. Holding: Richard and Jane Ruth breached the notice provisions of Founders Insurance Co.’s policy insuring their bar, and the court finds that such breach resulted in substantial prejudice to Founders. This holding does not bar ...

