Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Well, that escalated quickly (access required)

Well, that escalated quickly (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 6, 2017

Seventeen-year-old wisenheimer David Elliott of Georgetown County is facing 30 days in jail for allegedly hitting a teacher in the eye with a paper airplane. The incident occurred at Andrews High School and resulted in a charge of third-degree assault and battery for Elliott, according to the South Strand News. Aside from a month in the pokey, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo