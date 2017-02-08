Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Charleston construction case nets $7.2M award (access required)

Charleston construction case nets $7.2M award (access required)

By: Jeff Jeffrey February 8, 2017

A Charleston County jury has slapped John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods with a $7.2 million verdict in a lawsuit that claimed 105 townhomes built by the company suffered from faulty construction and inferior craftsmanship. The jury returned the verdict on Jan. 30, following a six-day trial. John Hayes of the Hayes Law Firm in Charleston, who represented ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo