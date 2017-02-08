Quantcast
Do-over denied for allegedly bad lawyering (access required)

Do-over denied for allegedly bad lawyering (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 8, 2017

A federal judge in Charleston has turned away a couple seeking a do-over because their now-suspended attorney allegedly neglected their case. U.S. District Judge David Norton’s Jan. 26 order, which cites “Hamlet,” is the latest in a series of unfortunate events to befall James and Rebecca Banks. First, a blaze left them with a charred home in ...

