Immigration – Latest Entry Counts for 'Moral Turpitude' Removal

By: Deborah Elkins February 8, 2017

Sijapati v. Boente (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-035-17, 13 pp.) (Wynn, J.) No. 15-1204, Feb. 1, 2017; On Petition for Review; 4th Cir. Holding: A Nepali citizen who was convicted of felony embezzlement, a crime involving moral turpitude, within five years of his most recent entry into the U.S. in 2003, can be deported under 8 U.S.C. ...

