Home / Top Legal News / Insurer won’t have to pay for hazing settlement (access required)

Insurer won’t have to pay for hazing settlement (access required)

By: David Donovan February 8, 2017

The insurer for a South Carolina fraternity chapter will not be on the hook to pay a settlement reached between a former pledge hurt while enduring a hazing and the fraternity alum who owned the home where the ritual took place. A federal judge rebuffed the attempt by the alum’s homeowners carrier to get the fraternity’s ...

