Judge's ruling on Revenue Procedures Act reversed (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 8, 2017

A trial judge’s narrow interpretation of the scope of the South Carolina Revenue Procedures Act, which funnels tax disputes into the Administrative Law Court, could have gutted the law and introduced a flood of new litigation into the state’s circuit courts. But the South Carolina Supreme Court has averted a potential calamity by reversing Beaufort County ...

