Pool slip and fall settles for $750K (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 8, 2017

A 55-year-old woman trying to enjoy her Myrtle Beach vacation instead ending up breaking her ankle as she eased into a lazy river pool, leading to surgery, medical bills, and eventually a $750K settlement. In April 2014, plaintiff Patricia Holland was at the Dunes Village Resort when she slipped on the pool’s down-sloping steps and suffered ...

