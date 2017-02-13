Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Administrative / Administrative – Social Security – Disability Benefits – Treating Physicians – Weight (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 13, 2017

Roberson v. Berryhill (Lawyers Weekly No. Roberson v. Berryhill, 7 pp.) (Timothy Cain, J.) 0:15-cv-03486; D.S.C. Holding: The administrative law judge observed that plaintiff’s treating physician, Dr. Krishniah, is an internist and thus “not necessarily an expert in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of any of the claimant’s alleged impairments.” However, the evidence does not suggest ...

