Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – CGL – Framing Contractor – Additional Insured – Bad Faith Claim – Indemnification (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 13, 2017

UFP Eastern Division, Inc. v. Selective Insurance Co. of South Carolina (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-049-17, 13 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 4:14-cv-02801; D.S.C. Holding: Even though the plaintiff contractor is an “additional insured” rather than a “named insured” under its subcontractor’s insurance policy, plaintiff may still bring a claim for bad faith refusal to pay benefits ...

