Insurance – CGL – Roofing Contractor – Roofing Limitation Endorsement – Suitable Covering (access required)

Insurance – CGL – Roofing Contractor – Roofing Limitation Endorsement – Suitable Covering (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 13, 2017

Williford Roofing, Inc. v. Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-048-17, 11 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-01830; D.S.C. Holding: The parties’ insurance policy excluded coverage for weather damage if the plaintiff-roofing contractor failed to secure in place “a suitable waterproof temporary covering.” The policy does not define “suitable,” and there is evidence that some ...

