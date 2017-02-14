Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Ask-A-Lawyer event breaks record (access required)

Ask-A-Lawyer event breaks record (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 14, 2017

Seventeen attorneys answered a record-breaking 362 legal questions from the public earlier this month, when the South Carolina Bar kicked off its annual Ask-A-Lawyer call-in event. The lawyers, 16 of whom were volunteers (the other is a bar staff attorney), worked a phone bank and participated in web chats during the Feb. 7 event, which WLTX ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo