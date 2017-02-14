Quantcast
Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Real Property – Purchase Financing – Alternate Lenders

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 14, 2017

CitiSculpt, LLC v. Advanced Commercial Credit International Ltd. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-053-17, 5 pp.) (Bruce Howe Hendricks, J.) 6:17-cv-00069; D.S.C. Holding: After defendant allegedly breached its contract to provide financing for plaintiff to buy property in at 10 S. Academy Street in Greenville County, plaintiff filed suit alleging fraud in the inducement, negligent misrepresentation, and breach ...

