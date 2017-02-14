Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Horry County settles detective sex assault suit (access required)

Horry County settles detective sex assault suit (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 14, 2017

A woman who accused a Horry County detective of sexually assaulting her in a police vehicle — after he was assigned to investigate her rape case — has settled a civil rights violation suit against the county and its police department, according to her attorneys. The woman, who is identified as Jane Doe in court documents, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo