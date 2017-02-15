Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Arkansas attorney reprimanded (access required)

Arkansas attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan February 15, 2017

Attorney: Cecil Duff Nolan Jr. Location: Stuttgart, Arkansas Bar membership: Member of the Arkansas bar since 1989, but not a member of the South Carolina bar Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on Feb. 15 Background: Nolan represented Georgia clients in litigation that was removed to South Carolina federal court. In preparation for the litigation, Nolan’s private investigators travelled to locations ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo