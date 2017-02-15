Quantcast
Blythewood attorney resigns

By: David Donovan February 15, 2017

Attorney: Kathleen Devereaux Cauthen Location: Blythewood Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Resigned in lieu of discipline on Jan. 12 Background: On June 27, 2014, the Supreme Court suspended Cauthen’s license to practice law until further order and appointed a special receiver to assume responsibility for her client files and law office accounts to protect the interests of ...

