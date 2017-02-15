Quantcast
Greenville attorney disbarred

By: David Donovan February 15, 2017

Attorney: Fredrick Scott Pfeiffer Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1993 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Feb. 15 Background: For several years, Pfeiffer and Arthur Field, a non-lawyer, perpetuated a scheme involving misrepresentations to investors, Field’s business partners, and South Carolina state agencies. In September 2013, Pfeiffer pleaded guilty to two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy ...

