Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Council Member Can’t Serve as Attorney (access required)

Labor & Employment – Council Member Can’t Serve as Attorney (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins February 15, 2017

Loftus v. Bobzien (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-041-17, 25 pp.) (Agee, J.) No. 15-2164, Feb. 8, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. (Hilton, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The Fairfax County Attorney did not violate the civil rights of an assistant county attorney when he fired her upon her election to the Fairfax city council; the 4th Circuit affirms ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo