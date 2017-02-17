Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Investigators’ Misconduct (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Investigators’ Misconduct (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 17, 2017

In re Nolan (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-013-17, 3 pp.) (Per Curiam) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Respondent (an Arkansas lawyer providing legal services in South Carolina) sent investigators into South Carolina, and those investigators made false statements to a defendant’s employees, used tactics designed to prod the employees into making statements about a product that was the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo