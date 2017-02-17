Quantcast
Constitutional – Right to Counsel – Civil Commitment – SVP – Habeas Corpus (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 17, 2017

In re Chapman (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-014-17, 16 pp.) (Kaye Hearn, J.) (John Few, J., dissenting) Appealed from Greenville County Circuit Court (Robin Stilwell, J.) S.C. S. Ct. Holding: Under the Sexually Violent Predator Act, a person committed as a sexually violent predator (SVP) has the right to assistance of counsel during all stages of SVP ...

