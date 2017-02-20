Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 20, 2017

Brooks v. South Carolina Commission on Indigent Defense (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-015-17, 12 pp.) (John Geathers, J.) Appealed from Richland County Circuit Court (D. Craig Brown, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Although Rule of Professional Conduct 3.7 generally prohibits a lawyer from acting as advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a ...

