Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Intellectual Property / Intellectual Property – Trademark – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Likelihood of Confusion – Medical Device (access required)

Intellectual Property – Trademark – Civil Practice – Preliminary Injunction – Likelihood of Confusion – Medical Device (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 20, 2017

Hanger, Inc. v. Original Bending Brace, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-058-17, 21 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 2:16-cv-01519; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff has failed to show a likelihood of success on the merits of its trademark infringement claim because (1) defendant Hooper actually invented the medical device in question; (2) plaintiff has failed to show actual confusion; (3) ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo