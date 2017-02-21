Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Columbia attorney suspended (access required)

Columbia attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan February 21, 2017

Attorney: Fulton Casey Dale Cornwell Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 2005 Disciplinary action: Suspended until further notice on Feb. 17 Background: The Supreme Court suspended Cornwell’s license to practice law until further order and appointed a special receiver to assume responsibility for his client files and law office accounts to protect the interests of his clients. Previous discipline: None

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo