Home / Top Legal News / Government can nix whistleblower settlements without intervening (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 21, 2017

The attorney general has absolute, unreviewable veto power over settlements in qui tam suits, even when the government declines to intervene on behalf of whistleblowers, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. The decision of first impression follows the lead of the 5th and 6th circuits, but breaks with the 9th Circuit — and ...

