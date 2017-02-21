Man gets life for killing classmate’s husband for insurance

PICKENS (AP) A man who agreed to kill an old classmate’s husband so they split his life insurance money has been sentenced to life in prison.

Media outlets report 37-year-old Marcus Johnson pleaded guilty to murder Feb. 10.

Prosecutors say Crystal Williams let Johnson into her home early one morning in January 2014, then went back to her bedroom and told her husband she was cold and asked him to put more wood on the fire in the living room.

Authorities say Johnson ambushed 38-year-old Shane Williams, shooting him three times.

Prosecutors say texts between Johnson and Crystal Williams showed them planning the crime and how to divide the $250,000 life insurance policy. Investigators say they knew each other decades ago from school.

She is also serving a life sentence after pleading guilty.

