Home / Top Legal News / Committed predator has right to effective counsel (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 22, 2017

Persons committed under South Carolina’s Sexually Violent Predator Act have a right to effective assistance of counsel and may challenge that effectiveness via habeas corpus proceedings, a divided Supreme Court held Feb. 15. In this novel issue of law, appellant Jeffrey Chapman, committed indefinitely after several sex-related convictions and testimony from a psychologist opining that he ...

