Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Environmental / Environmental – Court Upholds Ban on Uranium Mining (access required)

Environmental – Court Upholds Ban on Uranium Mining (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins February 22, 2017

Virginia Uranium Inc. v. Warren (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-047-17, 46 pp.) (Diaz, J.) No. 16-1005, Feb. 17, 2017; USDC at Danville, Va. (Kiser, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit upholds a Virginia statutory ban on uranium mining, agreeing with the Virginia district court that the federal Atomic Energy Act does not preempt Virginia’s state regulation ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo