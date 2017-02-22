Gucci gone: $24,000 purse pilfered from store display

CHARLESTON (AP) Police in Charleston are looking for a suspect with expensive taste.

A police report says surveillance video shows a man walking into the local Gucci Store on Feb. 17 carrying what looks like a cane and heading straight to a yellow crocodile skin purse with a horseshoe design and a bamboo handle.

According to the report, the video shows the suspect using the cane to knock the purse onto the floor and behind a display case. Shortly afterward, he is seen going back to where the purse fell, picking it up and stuffing it under his shirt before walking out.

The report says the purse is valued at $24,000, but was not for sale.

Two accomplices distracted employees as the man made off with the purse.

