Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Real Property / Real Property – Foreclosure Challenge Fails Over FIRREA Process (access required)

Real Property – Foreclosure Challenge Fails Over FIRREA Process (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins February 22, 2017

Willner v. Dimon (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-048-17, 33 pp.) (Diaz, J.) No. 15-1678, Feb. 16, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. (Trenga, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: In plaintiffs’ appeal of dismissal of their suit seeking a declaration that JP Morgan Chase Bank and U.S. Bank cannot foreclose on their home, the 4th Circuit affirms the district court’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo