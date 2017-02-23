Quantcast
By: Jeff Jeffrey February 23, 2017

An additional insured under a commercial insurance policy can bring a bad faith claim against the carrier, a federal judge in Florence has ruled. South Carolina case law has long made it clear that when it comes to bad-faith litigation, “named insureds” are allowed to file a lawsuit against an insurance carrier, while unnamed third parties ...

