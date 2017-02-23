Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Paraplegic settles suit for $5.425M (access required)

By: David Donovan February 23, 2017

A man who was rendered paraplegic after he was ejected from his pickup truck in a wreck with another truck has reached a $5.425 million confidential settlement with the at-fault driver’s employer, the man’s attorneys report. Nathan Hughey and Brad Banyas of the Hughey Law Firm in Charleston report that the force of the collision caused ...

