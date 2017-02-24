Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Lesser Included Offense – Stalking & Harassment – Intrusion & Emotional Distress

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 24, 2017

State v. Brandenburg (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-017-17, 10 pp.) (H. Bruce Williams, J.) Appealed from Abbeville County Circuit Court (Thomas Hughston Jr., J.) S.C. App. Holding: The definition of harassment in S.C. Code Ann. § 16-3-1700(A) includes the elements of intrusion into the private life of a targeted person and the causing of mental or emotional ...

