Insurance – Auto – Policy Cancellation – Automatic Draft – Overdrawn Account (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 27, 2017

Hart v. Safeco Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-061-17, 9 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 2:16-cv-02777; D.S.C. Holding: Where plaintiff has not pointed to evidence that contradicts the defendant-insurance company’s evidence that it attempted to draft plaintiff’s insurance premium, but the draft was declined for insufficient funds, defendant is entitled to summary judgment on plaintiff’s causes ...

