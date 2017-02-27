Quantcast
Lawmakers mull big changes to public records laws

By: Phillip Bantz February 27, 2017

South Carolina lawmakers are considering several bills that would bring significant changes to the state’s public records laws and create a new branch of the Administrative Law Court to consider requests made under the Freedom of Information Act. Under the main piece of legislation, House Bill 3352, the state’s public agencies would have to react more ...

