Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Oh, Pooh! (access required)

Oh, Pooh! (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 27, 2017

A convicted drug dealer who used the street name Pooh Bear probably feels like he’s got both hands in the honey pot right about now. Alphonso “Pooh Bear” Thompson successfully argued on appeal that an affidavit supporting a search warrant for his parents’ home in Spartanburg was invalid, because it failed to establish fair probability that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo