South Carolina Lawyers Weekly largest settlements of 2016 (access required)

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly largest settlements of 2016 (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 27, 2017

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly presents its annual compilation of million-dollar settlements. The survey highlights 18 settlements of $1 million or more that were submitted to our editors, or were discovered by our reporters, over the past year. For the second year in a row, the top settlements feature not one, but two, multi-million dollar whistleblower suits, this ...

