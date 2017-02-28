Quantcast
Group eyes SC animal park after NC zoo shut down (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 28, 2017

After shutting down a roadside zoo north of the border, the Animal Legal Defense Fund has turned its attention to the Hollywild Animal Park near Spartanburg, where a chimp named Archie and dozens of other animals died in an electrical fire two years ago. Before his death, Archie had been transferred to Hollywild from the King ...

