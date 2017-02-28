Quantcast
Vets can't sue VA over stolen personal data, appeals court rules

By: David Donovan February 28, 2017

A group of veterans whose personal information was compromised by data breaches at a Veterans Affairs medical center in Columbia will not be able to sue the VA for damages resulting from the increased risk of future identity theft and the cost of measures to protect against it, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ...

