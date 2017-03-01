Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Both mothers should be listed on birth certificate (access required)

Both mothers should be listed on birth certificate (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 1, 2017

The practice of listing only the birth mother as a parent on a child’s birth certificate — when the mother is a same-sex spouse — is discriminatory, a federal judge in Columbia has ruled.. Casey and Jacqueline Carson brought suit for themselves and their twins, S.B.C. and S.D.C., suit against Catherine Heigel in her official capacity ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo