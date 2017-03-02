Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Removal – Unanimity Rule – Insurance – Nominal Defendant/Realignment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 2, 2017

Baker Roofing Co. v. American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-069-17, 6 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:16-cv-03776; D.S.C. Holding: Even though one of plaintiff’s three insurers has agreed to defend and indemnify plaintiff, since that insurer, Builders Premier Insurance Co., denies that it actually has a legal obligation to do so, Builders ...

