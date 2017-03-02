Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Negligent Hiring & Supervision – Truck Driver – Jug-Handle Maneuver (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 2, 2017

Holcombe v. Helena Chemical Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-068-17, 13 pp.) (Patrick Michael Duffy, J.) 2:15-cv-02852; D.S.C. Holding: Even though plaintiff does not allege that defendant’s truck driver intended any harm when he performed an unsafe turn, the court is not persuaded that South Carolina law makes intentional harm an indispensable element of every negligent supervision ...

