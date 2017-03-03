Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Association manager engaged in UPL (access required)

Association manager engaged in UPL (access required)

By: David Donovan March 3, 2017

A company that manages homeowners’ associations engaged in the unauthorized practice of law when it represented associations in magistrate’s court, filed judgments in circuit court and prepared and recorded liens, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. Rogers Townsend & Thomas, a law firm, sought a declaratory judgment that Community Management Group, which manages homeowners’ and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo