Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Contract / Contract – Forum Selection Clause – Enforceability – Venue Transfer (access required)

Contract – Forum Selection Clause – Enforceability – Venue Transfer (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 3, 2017

Dearbury Oil & Gas, Inc. v. Lykins Companies (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-071-17, 6 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 7:16-cv-00923; D.S.C. Holding: The court agrees with plaintiff that defendants may not enforce the forum selection clauses in the parties’ contracts without establishing that the contracts themselves are enforceable. The complaint sets forth factual allegations which, if true, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo